Babylons Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (BABI)

Babylons (BABI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Babylons has a market capitalization of $588,247.97 and approximately $60,057.00 worth of Babylons was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Babylons coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Babylons has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Babylons Profile
Babylons’ official Twitter account is @BabylonsNFT.
Buying and Selling Babylons
Receive News & Updates for Babylons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Babylons and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.