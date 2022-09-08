Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BLDP opened at C$9.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.85. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$24.48.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

