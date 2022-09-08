Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of BALY stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

