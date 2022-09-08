bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $155,618.19

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.65 or 0.00044719 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $155,618.19 and $1,215.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00134650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022762 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

