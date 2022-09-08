Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 211,727 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $3,268,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $2,503,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.