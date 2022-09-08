Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target Increased to €0.95 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised Banco de Sabadell from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.91.

BNDSF stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

