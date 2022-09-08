Band Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $45.26 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00006656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $45.26 million and $12.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00134995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.