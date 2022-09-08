Bank of America Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Underperform

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.