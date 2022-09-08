Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,137.25

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,137.25 ($25.82) and last traded at GBX 2,115 ($25.56), with a volume of 21671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,085 ($25.19).

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,681.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,444.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 52,153 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,042,538.47 ($1,259,712.99).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

