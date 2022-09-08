Bank of Hawaii Acquires New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $480,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $443,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

