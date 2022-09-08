Bank of Hawaii Has $288,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Comerica were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.21 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

