Bank of Hawaii Has $357,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Novartis were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NVS stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

