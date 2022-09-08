Bank of Hawaii Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $39.87 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.