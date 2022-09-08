Bank of Hawaii Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 138,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 8,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $311.37 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.15 and a 200 day moving average of $288.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,274 shares of company stock worth $5,406,879. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

