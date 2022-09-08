Bank of Hawaii Makes New $239,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $465,952,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

