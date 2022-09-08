Bank of Hawaii Purchases 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Boeing were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average is $159.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

