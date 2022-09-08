Bank of Hawaii Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

