Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

