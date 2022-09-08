Bank of Hawaii Sells 732 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

