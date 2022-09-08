Bank of Hawaii Sells 962 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 51,508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flowserve by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

