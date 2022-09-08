Bank of Hawaii Takes $83,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

