Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,133.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,314.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,393.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

