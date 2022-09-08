Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $30,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.