Bankroll Vault Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.07 or 0.08467780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00190901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00300337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00788750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00656289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

