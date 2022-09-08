Barings LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 59,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,473,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,250.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,257.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,283.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.