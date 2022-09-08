Barings LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

