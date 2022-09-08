Barings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 584.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 169,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 144,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

