Barings LLC Sells 4,249 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.17 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.