Barings LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

