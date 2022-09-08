Barings LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after acquiring an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

