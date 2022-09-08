Barings LLC Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average of $158.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,859 shares in the company, valued at $31,892,676.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,478 shares of company stock worth $62,004,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

