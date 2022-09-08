BarnBridge (BOND) Market Cap Tops $59.13 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $59.13 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for about $6.13 or 0.00031712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,650,239 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

