Basic Attention Token Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $497.91 million and approximately $43.22 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,102,345 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

