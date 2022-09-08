Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,836 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 352,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,238,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

