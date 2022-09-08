Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW stock opened at €74.07 ($75.58) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

