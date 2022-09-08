Beacon (BECN) Price Down 34% Over Last Week

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Beacon has a total market cap of $65,157.83 and $347.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00164228 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

