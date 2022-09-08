Beacon (BECN) Price Down 34% Over Last Week

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Beacon has a total market cap of $65,157.83 and $347.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00164228 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008380 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
