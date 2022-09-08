Beam Market Capitalization Reaches $21.55 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $21.55 million and $2.74 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,703,360 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

