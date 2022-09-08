Bean Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $954,927.80 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $954,927.80 and approximately $655.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 73.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,940,797,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

