Beer Money 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,246.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $315,023.16 and $24,246.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00134792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

