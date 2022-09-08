Beldex Trading Down 7.6% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $160.40 million and approximately $715,541.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.