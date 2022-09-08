BEPRO Network Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $235,611.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00134995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022774 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

