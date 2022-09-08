Berenberg Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €160.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €141.98 ($144.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €164.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €183.38. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

