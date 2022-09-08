Berenberg Bank Lowers Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €82.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Puma has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

