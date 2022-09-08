Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Beaufort Securities raised Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Deliveroo Stock Up 2.1 %

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 85.34 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.96.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total value of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,123 shares of company stock worth $10,538,219.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

