Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.78% from the stock’s current price.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Shares of MBH opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.08. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £85.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1,483.33.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

About Michelmersh Brick

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.