Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.78% from the stock’s current price.
Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance
Shares of MBH opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.08. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £85.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1,483.33.
About Michelmersh Brick
