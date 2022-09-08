Berry Data (BRY) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $182,607.95 and $22,745.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030234 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00087443 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00042071 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data (CRYPTO:BRY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

