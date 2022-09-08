Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $116,833.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022976 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

