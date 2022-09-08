Big Digital Shares (BDS) Reaches Market Cap of $23,419.56

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $23,419.56 and approximately $381.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.65 or 0.03361916 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00856769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016875 BTC.
Big Digital Shares Profile
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Big Digital Shares Coin Trading
