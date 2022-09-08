Big Digital Shares Market Cap Hits $22,707.53 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $22,707.53 and $74.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.01102391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00865038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017121 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021960 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Big Digital Shares Coin Trading
