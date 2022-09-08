Binamon Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $1.85 million and $98,758.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,332.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.79 or 0.09039125 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00873498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

